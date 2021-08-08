UrduPoint.com

KP Completes `Carbon Stock Assessment' Of Forests

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

KP completes `Carbon Stock Assessment' of forests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed assessment of carbon stock in its forests and is ready to made claim under Reducing Emission from Deforestation, Forest Degradation (REDD+) project of UN, promising incentives to the developing countries for contributing to mitigation actions to enhance carbon sinks in forest sector.

"We have covered our readiness stage by completing carbon verification and also chalked out comprehensive strategy for presenting case for processing to claim incentives under REDD+ project," Dr. Anwar Ali Forest Mensuration Officer, Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI) and Project Director of Carbon Stock Assessment of Forests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told APP here Sunday.

The project, executed by PFI, was initiated by government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 through its Annual Development Programme to achieve REDD+ readiness in the province, he told.

The overall aim of the project is to establish baseline for forest carbon stocks in KP and quantify carbon stocks in various pools of forest ecosystems including biomass and soil carbon The total carbon stock in the forests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was estimated as 144.714 million tonnes, excluding merged districts where survey was not carried due to non implementation of Forest Management in the region.

It is estimated that the forests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sequester about 5.968 million tonnes of CO2 per year and thus play important role in climate change mitigation.

Dr. Anwar Ali disclosed that the result of the inventory show that forests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are generally young, about 96% of the tree fall in immature classes, having very high potential for carbon sequestration as growth rate is generally very fast in these stages and they can sequester a large amount of carbon dioxide.

The annual increase in carbon sequestration in KP is estimated about six million tonnes. Whereas, plants planted under billion Tree Tsunami project will add an additional annual increase of three million tonnes, he shared.

He told that after maturity of the claims, incentives in shape of cash payments would be made to owners of the trees through Benefit Sharing Mechanism.

In case of collective ownership of forests, payment will be divided among all the owners and share holders, he added.

He said credit value for payment of one tonne of carbon is estimated around US Dollar 25 to 30.

About submission of claims to REDD+ for incentives, Dr. Anwar Ali informed that KP is waiting for completion of carbon stock estimates by other provinces.

He said since the claim will be made on country level after compilation of data about carbon stock by all the provinces, therefore KP has to wait for other provinces to evaluate carbon stocks.

By providing incentives to local communities through REDD+, forest resources can be conserved and degraded forests can be rehabilitated which will bring positive impacts on local as well as national and global environment, he hoped.

Dr. Anwar Ali said the project will infuse a new concept among onwers of trees who will in future focus on protection of the plants instead of cutting them down to earn annual income from the green cover.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Dollar Young Anwar Ali Stocks Sunday National University All From Government Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

16 minutes ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

1 hour ago
 Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

2 hours ago
 Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death ..

Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death toll in four months

2 hours ago
 UAE provides supportive environment to attract inv ..

UAE provides supportive environment to attract investors: Hotpack Global Managin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.