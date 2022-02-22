KP completes geo-tagging of 4886 immovable projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Local Government Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has completed geo-tagging of 4,886 immovable properties across the province.

The official sources of Local Government Department on Tuesday said that details of the properties would now be available online to the provincial government. The government had decided that all immovable properties in KP would be geo-tagged and made available online.

However, the details of some of the immovable structures could not be completed on time.

The Local Government Department has directed assistant directors of the local governments and tehsil and town municipal administrations across the province to provide pictures of the properties to complete the process with the help of GIS analysts in their respective areas.

The officials were directed to complete the information so that the government may not face any problem regarding these properties in future.