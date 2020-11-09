KP constitute provincial Covid-19 committee to monitor SOPs implementation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday constituted a provincial Covid-19 committee for implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the wake of 2nd wave of coronavirus and decisions taken by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

According to notification, Chairman of the said Committee would be Secretary Interior and Tribal Affairs Department while the other members included Secretary Excise Department, Secretary Elementary and Secondary education, Secretary Relief and Coordinator Performance Management Reforms Unit KP.

The committee would monitor implementation of coronavirus SOPs and address public complaints.

The committee would also present weekly update report to NCOC for effective coordination and implementation against Covid-19.