KP Constitutes Panel On Deliberate On Work From Home Day
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituted to deliberate and finalize modalities for implementation of 'Friday as Work from Home Day".
According to a notification issued by the Finance Department here on Monday, the decision of observing 'Friday as Work from Home Day' was taken in a special meeting of the provincial cabinet on budget held on June 13, 2022.
The three-member committee will be headed by the Secretary Finance as chairman with Secretary Environment, Wildlife & Forest Department as member while Secretary Administration Department as Secretary/member of the panel.