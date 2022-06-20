KP constitutes panel on deliberate on work from home day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituted to deliberate and finalize modalities for implementation of 'Friday as Work from Home Day".

According to a notification issued by the Finance Department here on Monday, the decision of observing 'Friday as Work from Home Day' was taken in a special meeting of the provincial cabinet on budget held on June 13, 2022.

The three-member committee will be headed by the Secretary Finance as chairman with Secretary Environment, Wildlife & Forest Department as member while Secretary Administration Department as Secretary/member of the panel.