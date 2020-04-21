KP constitutes task force to contain commodities slippage to Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A high level meeting to discuss issues related to the slippages and pilferages of commodities of daily use to neighboring country Afghanistan through untraditional routes was held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Besides, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz, the Inspector General Police Sanaullah Abasi, relevant civil and military high ups and representatives of intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

The meeting, after threadbare discussion on various matters, decided to constitute a special task force under the chairmanship of Secretary Home Department and with representation from all the relevant civil and military bodies, intelligence agencies and customs.

The task force was directed to device a comprehensive and workable strategy within one week to contain such slippages and pilferages in an effective manner.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Chief Minister said that in the prevailing situation cent percent containment of such slippages and pilferages was an important need and top priority of his government.

He directed the task force to point out the issues are related to the Federal Government they could be taken up at federal level for timely resolution.