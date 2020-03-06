KP constructing 140 flats for government employees: Dr. Amjad Ali

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is constructing 140 flats for employees under High-Rise Flats project on 20 kanal land at Phase-V, Hayatabad

This was informed to Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali during his visit to the site on Friday. The provincial minister inspected the quality of the construction work of the project.

In this briefing to the Provincial Minister, the Director General (DG) Provincial Housing Authority (PHA), Imran Wazir said that 140 flats were being constructed under the project and maximum work had been completed on them while the remaining would be completed till July this year.

The provincial minister after inspection different sections of the project expressed satisfaction over the quality of construction and appreciated the performance of PHA on carrying the project forward in better manner.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister Dr. Amjad Ali stressed need for focusing on the provision of shelter to low-income class of the society.

He said that the provincial government would extend all financial resourcesincluding all possible cooperation for the construction of low cost houses.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for special focus on the construction of low cost houses in the province. He said that as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government would take all possible steps for construction of low cost houses for less income persons and government employees.