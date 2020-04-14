UrduPoint.com
KP Convoys Suggestions To Federal Government:Adviser To The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhaw For Information, Ajmal Wazir

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:25 PM

Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhaw for Information, Ajmal wazir said on Tuesday KP government has sent suggestions to the Federal government for approval regarding corona virus containment and further steps would be taken in accordance with the federal government's decision

He said KP government had taken all the measures to contain the virus, the masses were advised to stay indoor and lessen the outdoor activities.

He said pilgrims were quarantined in three different districts and all the isolated pilgrims including pandemic victims were sent to home after getting fully recovered from disease.

Though a large number of pilgrims were from Kohat district but there were many belonged to other provinces, the fight against Covid-19 was a national issue and could be dealt unitedly, he stated.

All the paramedic staff, doctors, nurses were standing beside the government to serve the nation, he mentioned.

