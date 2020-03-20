UrduPoint.com
KP Corona Tally Reaches 27, Four More Cases Confirmed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:40 AM

KP Corona tally reaches 27, four more cases confirmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of Corona Virus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkwa rose to 27 on Friday ,with four new case confirmed, the province  health minister said.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Finance and Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra giving update on Corona cases in his official Twitter account confirmed four more patients of Corona and 25 new suspected cases.

" I will continue to release this, but please bear in mind that the next couple of weeks are ones where the bulk of our time has to go in educating the public and gearing up our response system.

", he said.

He informed that unfortunately an aged lady with history of 20 years diabetes, got sick while in transit to Zaireen Quarantine facility early morning and was immediately shifted in ambulance to emergency care in DI Khan where she is reported to have passed away.

The minister said no symptoms of Corona prima facie were noted while in Taftan or in transit. "Further details are awaited" , he said.

