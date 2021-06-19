UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Corona Vaccination Continues In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

KP Corona vaccination continues in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Vaccination of citizens and health workers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against coronavirus is underway with a total of 394,466 people having been vaccinated.

According to the report of the KP Health Department, individuals have been given a second dose of cianopharm.

648,728 health workers and the elderly have been given the first dose of sinovac and 62,038 health workers and elderly people have been given the second dose of sinovac with 142,056 health workers and the elderly people have been given the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Ebrahim Raisi on winning ..

11 minutes ago

UAE will remain staunch supporter, financier for r ..

56 minutes ago

130,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed orders construction of 16-km c ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL 6 Match 29 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Glad ..

2 hours ago

Shooter Ayesha Al Muhairi becomes first Emirati to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.