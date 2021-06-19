KP Corona vaccination continues in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Vaccination of citizens and health workers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against coronavirus is underway with a total of 394,466 people having been vaccinated.

According to the report of the KP Health Department, individuals have been given a second dose of cianopharm.

648,728 health workers and the elderly have been given the first dose of sinovac and 62,038 health workers and elderly people have been given the second dose of sinovac with 142,056 health workers and the elderly people have been given the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine.