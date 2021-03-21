KP Corona vaccination of health worker, senior citizens continue in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Corona vaccination of health care workers and senior citizens continues all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and so far, a total of 1,546 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the last two days.

According to an official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Sunday, the appropriate measures have been taken for the vaccination process and it was ensured that each of the visitors get vaccination without facing any hardship.

He disclosed that 10,451 people aged 60 and above have been vaccinated against corona in the province.

He informed that in the last 24 hours vaccination process, 1,665 health workers and people aged 60 and above were given a second dose of corona vaccine.

He disclosed that the number of medical personnel receiving the first dose of the vaccine is 28,802, out of that number 10,370 health workers in the province have been given the second dose of corona vaccine.