KP Coronavirus Cases Surge To 1276 With 74 Deaths: KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:03 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 39 more confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, and the toll of infected persons has mounted to 1,276 while seven deaths have also been reported in the province.

According to KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, the most affected areas are Peshawar and Malakand divisions, as 39 new cases were reported from these two regions of the province.

Moreover, seven more people died from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 74.

The KP authorities have revealed that at least 10 patients in KP have been diagnosed with coronavirus after their death.

"KP has tested suspected patients of COVID-19 after they passed away to confirm causes of their death. At least 10 deaths in the province have been confirmed through this," tweeted Zain Raza, KP focal person on coronavirus.

He said the samples were taken from the patients after they passed away because they arrived in hospitals very late.

