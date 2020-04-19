UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 60

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

KP coronavirus death toll rises to 60

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of total confirmed coronavirus cases have raised to 1137 after confirmation of 62 new cases during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

According to provincial Heath department, death toll has climbed to 60 after 10 more deaths confirmed in last 24 hours.

The health department reported four deaths in Peshawar, four in Swat and one each in Abbottabad and Mardan.

