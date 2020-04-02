KP Coronavirus testing capacity is being increased: Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that Corona Virus testing capacity in the province is being increased while policy for recruitment of more health workers for combating and prevention of the virus has also been prepared that would be implemented soon.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the higher authorities of the Health Department here Thursday. Beside, Secretary Health, Mohamamd Yahya Akhundzada and Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Abid Majeed, the Director General (DG) Health, Dr. Niaz, Director Public Health, Dr. Ikramullah, Assistant Professor Gajju Khan Medical College Dr. Amjad and other higher authorities also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed different aspects relating to the recruitment of health staff and discussed procedure for contractual based recruitment of senior doctors, nurses, para-medics and pharmacists.

The meeting was told that for speedy recruitment an advertisement would be published in the newspapers soon and the interested applicants could submit online application for the purpose while interviews would also conducted through video link.

The minister for health said that the situation emerged due to Corona Virus has necessitated the recruitment of health experts to serve people during the pandemic.

He expressed his resolve that health workers are playing the role of frontline in war against Corona virus.

In the meanwhile, the provincial minister also reviewed steps taken for the purpose of increase in the Corona virus testing capacity of the province. He said that test laboratories in big public sector hospitals meeting the standard of could also be activated.

They meeting also reviewed the increase of the daily testing capacity of the Public Health Laboratory of the Khyber Medical University to one thousand tests.