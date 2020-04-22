KP coronavirus testing capacity spike to 1,200 per day: Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra

Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra here Wednesday said the testing capacity of coronavirus of Khyber Pakthunkhwa has increased to 1,200 per day with a major share of the public sector diagnostic laboratories

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra here Wednesday said the testing capacity of coronavirus of Khyber Pakthunkhwa has increased to 1,200 per day with a major share of the public sector diagnostic laboratories.

He said around one month ago, our coronavirus testing capacity was zero and today it has increased to 1200 per day.

In a statement here, the Minister said coronavirus testing facilities have been started in different Government certified laboratories including Khyber Medical University Hayatabad, Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad and Saidu Group Teaching Hospital Swat.

He said efforts was underway to extend this service to Mardan, DI Khan, Bannu, Lady Reading Hospital and Khyber Teaching hospital Peshawar.

The Minister said KP was the only province, which gave regular breakup of the conducted tests for convienance of masses.

On April 21, he said 833 tests were conducted including 631 at Khyber Medical University Hayatabad, 58 at others public sector laboratories, 77 by NIH Islamabad for KP and 67 by private labs.

He said a total of 10,837 tests were conducted so far with an average 701 over the last five days.

The Minister said coronavirus was a pandemic and support of masses was imperative to become safe from this invisible killer.