KP COVID-19 testing capacity increased to 1500 per day: Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that over the last 45 days, the provincial government has increased the public sector testing capacity for COVID-19 till 1500 per day.

He expressed hope that the existing number of tests would be doubled in the coming days.

He expressed these views while talking to provincial minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra who called on him here the other day and discussed with him matters and steps related to increase the per day resting capacity for suspected coronavirus patients.

The health minister also informed the Chief Minister about the salient features of the revised testing policy for COVID-19 recently notified by the health department.

He said that several private sector service providers were being engaged to assist the provincial government to further increase the testing capacity upto 5000 tests per day.

The Chief Minister termed the revised testing policy as an important step to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic and stressed the need for implementing its guidelines in letter and spirit.

He said that the revised policy gave top priority to the frontline workers for testing adding that it was direly needed in the prevailing situation, to ensure the safety of these frontline workers.