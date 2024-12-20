Open Menu

KP CS Agrees To Provide Security To PESCO Infrastructure;intensifies Recovery Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 11:20 AM

KP CS agrees to provide security to PESCO infrastructure;intensifies recovery drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Friday met with Chairman PESCO board of Directors Himayatullah and discussed the government of Pakistan's announced recovery campaign and incentive package.

On the occasion Chairman Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) BoDs briefed the CS on the ongoing recovery campaign and the challenges being faced by the company, said a press release issued here.

During the Meeting they agreed to form a high level Monitoring Committee to oversee the recovery campaign and submit daily monitoring of the campaign's progress to the office of the CS.

The recent incidents of mob attack on PESCO grids were also discussed and it was decided to deploy police personnel at the grids to ensure the security of PESCO's infrastructure.

The police force would ensure round-the-clock security for PESCO operations.l, said the CS.

It was further decided that nine Tehsildars would be deputed to support PESCO in the recovery campaign under the Land Revenue Act.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Company Progress Government PESCO

Recent Stories

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligation ..

UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

38 minutes ago
 ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia

1 hour ago
 UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minist ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024

3 hours ago
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other region ..

El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments

9 hours ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people

9 hours ago
 MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total de ..

MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza

9 hours ago
 Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers

10 hours ago
 Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Irel ..

Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland

11 hours ago
 First Heritage Conference calls for preservation o ..

First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan