KP CS agrees to provide security to PESCO infrastructure;intensifies recovery drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Friday met with Chairman PESCO board of Directors Himayatullah and discussed the government of Pakistan's announced recovery campaign and incentive package.

On the occasion Chairman Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) BoDs briefed the CS on the ongoing recovery campaign and the challenges being faced by the company, said a press release issued here.

During the Meeting they agreed to form a high level Monitoring Committee to oversee the recovery campaign and submit daily monitoring of the campaign's progress to the office of the CS.

The recent incidents of mob attack on PESCO grids were also discussed and it was decided to deploy police personnel at the grids to ensure the security of PESCO's infrastructure.

The police force would ensure round-the-clock security for PESCO operations.l, said the CS.

It was further decided that nine Tehsildars would be deputed to support PESCO in the recovery campaign under the Land Revenue Act.

APP/adi