KP CS chairs meeting on dengue preventive efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess and expedite dengue prevention and control efforts across the province.

The meeting focused particularly on districts facing a surge in dengue cases, including Peshawar, Nowshera, and Khyber.

The Chief Secretary directed health authorities, divisional commissioners, and district administrations to intensify their response and implement robust vector control measures to mitigate the spread of the dengue.

During the meeting, which was attended by Secretaries of Health, education, Information, Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Irrigation, and Finance authorities, the Director General Health, Dr. Muhammad Saleem, provided an overview of ongoing initiatives to combat dengue.

It was highlighted that Peshawar, Hazara, and Mardan divisions have reported the highest caseloads, with October and November being critical months due to conducive temperatures for dengue vector breeding.

Expressing grave concern over two dengue-related fatalities in Nowshera, the chief secretary called for an immediate investigation, directing relevant authorities to submit a detailed report as soon as possible.

He also instructed district health offices to perform rigorous inspections of healthcare facilities, ensuring that adequate isolation wards and designated treatment centers are in place for dengue patients.

The chief secretary underscored the urgency for the Finance Department to expedite the release of funds to the health sector, ensuring continuous operations and swift implementation of dengue control activities.

He warned that the rising number of dengue cases in several areas demands an immediate and coordinated public health response.

Acknowledging the vital role of community involvement in dengue prevention, the chief secretary emphasized the need for widespread public awareness campaigns, particularly focusing on eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

He called for intensified efforts at the micro-level, especially in high-risk areas, to disrupt the dengue transmission cycle.

Moreover, the chief secretary highlighted the importance of providing specialized care for dengue patients in hospitals, including adequate clinical management and supportive treatment. He ordered the Health Department and district administrations to submit daily progress reports on their dengue response activities.

Given the alarming rise in cases in high-incidence areas such as Nasir Bagh, Regi, Sufaid Dheri, Shekhan, Pishtakhara, Palosi, Tehkal Bala, and Badhber areas of the provincial capital, the chief secretary directed health officials to implement heightened measures in Peshawar, including enhanced vector control operations like fogging and larvicidal spraying, regular site inspections, and community mobilization activities, such as awareness walks.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains committed to utilizing all available resources to prevent the spread of dengue and safeguard public health he said. The meeting was also attended by Member National Assembly Sher Ali Arbab. APP/aqk