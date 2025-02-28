KP CS chairs meeting to enhance efficiency, effectiveness of depts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah chaired the first meeting of Secretaries Committee here on Friday.

During the meeting he present his reform agenda aimed at enhancing efficiency and effectiveness of provincial departments. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretaries, Advocate General, Secretaries of Administrative Departments.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah stated that every department shall work on its sectoral strategy with an action plan, divided into activities and sub-activities, along with responsibilities and timelines. Departments will also have a reform working group comprising experts to devise strategies, with drafts due by April 15.

The chief secretary emphasized simplifying procedures for the common man through digitization and automation. Update to be submitted by March 30. He also called for developing citizen feedback and grievance redressal mechanisms, with compliance reports submitted to Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) by March 15.

To improve transparency, departmental focal persons will be nominated for RTI, and a time protocol will be established for disposing of business. A rotation policy will be implemented, with staff rotations from Secretary Office to Field formations for those who have completed two years of tenure by March 7.

PMRU data revealed that 2,116 staff members across the province in all departments and district administration have been reshuffled before Ramzan to ensure transparency in Ramzan monitoring.

The chief secretary directed strict adherence to departmental placement committees for transfer postings by March 7. He also ordered the reactivation of the HR management system in IPMS by April 30 to ensure postings on merit and against KPIs.

Additional charges given to officers with expired timelines will be withdrawn, and regular postings/appointments will be made. The file tracking system will be activated, with a report submitted by March 7.

Departments will respond to Commissioners' and DCs' requests, with results presented in the next meeting.

The inquiry management system in IPMS will be activated by March 30, with inquiries completed on an immediate basis.

Financial practices will be improved to avoid supplementary grants, focusing on proper budgeting. A litigation management system for court cases and legal issues will be activated by March 20.

A development tracking portal is launched to track development projects against physical and financial positions. He added focusing on high-impact service delivery projects. Secretaries will track progress in the first and last weeks of each month.

Work will be done on framing rules under acts passed by the Provincial assembly by April 30. SNEs will be ensured for projects that are 75% complete. Perception management will be achieved through improvements in service provision, release issues, and transfer postings.

For procurement, E-PADS will be introduced in March, automating procurement processes for major departments, including C&W, Irrigation, Local Government, and Public Health Engineering. This initiative aims to enhance transparency in public procurement significantly.

The Chief Secretary reiterated that internal reviews will be held by Secretaries, and all departments should work on research and development. He emphasized that public service delivery should be the priority, leaving a lasting impact on the positions they serve.