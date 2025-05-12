KP CS Condemns Chamakni Suicide Attack, Pays Tribute To Martyred Cops
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, has strongly condemned the suicide attack on a police mobile van in Chamakni here the other day and expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the families of the two police officials martyred in the incident.
In a statement issued here, the CS extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.
He lauded the sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, stating that the force has always played a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation and maintaining peace.
"The sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain. The nation will forever remember these heroes," he said.
Shahab Ali Shah reiterated the government's unwavering support for the families of the martyrs and affirmed that operations against terrorists and their facilitators would be further intensified to bring all anti-peace elements to justice.
He noted that in recent months, the KP Police had successfully carried out rapid and effective operations against terrorists, foiling their nefarious designs and reinforcing the writ of the state.
