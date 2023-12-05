KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Tuesday condemned the blast on Warsak Road and promptly sought a detailed report from authorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Tuesday condemned the blast on Warsak Road and promptly sought a detailed report from authorities.

He directed district administration, police, and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to maintain heightened vigilance in the area.

The Chief Secretary prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and instructed the hospital administration to provide the best possible medical care to them.

The Chief Secretary highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the general public and LEAs in establishing peace and tranquillity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He assured that the sacrifices of the people will not be forgotten and that elements involved in disturbing peace and stability will be taken to task.

APP/ash