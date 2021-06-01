KP CS directs acceleration of Covid vaccination drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz Tuesday directed further acceleration of Corona preventive vaccination to protect people from the pandemic.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding large-scale Corona Vaccination in the province here in his office at Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, the chief secretary was briefed in detail regarding progress on ongoing vaccination drive against coronavirus.

He directed health department for taking steps to start vaccination drive at large-scale and administer vaccine to maximum population in minimum time period to secure the lives of the people.

He directed the vaccination of all government employees including teachers at schools, colleges and universities level on priority basis.

He also directed the concerned authorities for creation of awareness about rumours regarding vaccines.

The chief secretary directed further activation of steps to make Corona vaccination campaign successful.

He directed the concerned authorities for administering of Corona preventive vaccines to all government employees and made it mandatory for them.

On this occasion, he appealed the public to take vaccines at Corona Vaccination Centres and pay no heed to wrong and baseless rumours.