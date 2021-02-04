KP CS directs action against artificial price hike creators

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Thursday directed all the Divisional Commissioners to take stern action against those who have created artificial price hike

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Thursday directed all the Divisional Commissioners to take stern action against those who have created artificial price hike.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers including Administrative Secretaries on Thursday through video link.

The Chief Secretary was briefed on the current situation regarding price control, supply of subsidized flour and Corona updates.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given clear instructions that no concession should be made in case of artificial shortage and strict legal action should be taken against the culprits.

He said that districts administration should ensure the displaying of official price lists in all shops and markets.

He urged the concerned authorities to ensure the supply of subsidized flour in all cases and take effective measures to curb smuggling.

Chief Secretary warned the concerned officers that in case of negligence, the concerned authorities would be questioned.

Briefing the meeting, Secretary Health said that the number of positive cases of corona was declining and about 16,000 vaccines had been handed over to the health department by the NCOC adding that 280 vaccination centers have been set up in the province, which is the highest among the rest of the provinces.

Dr. Kazim Niaz directed Health Department to ensure the supply of Corona vaccine to the front line health workers in all the divisional headquarters on priority basis as the health workers are our heroes who were fighting against Corona on the front line.

Chief Secretary also directed to ensure implementation of SOPs in public transport and schools. He said that the district administration has to get the satisfaction of the people by providing them better services.