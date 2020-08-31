KP CS directs administrative secretaries for fair, merit-based transfers, postings

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz Monday directed all the administrative secretaries to ensure fair and merit-based transfers and postings of government servants in the province

He said the government servants who have spent two or more years while working on the same post should be transferred to other areas. He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries of all departments at Civil Secretariat Peshawar, said a news release issued here.

The secretaries of various departments apprised the meeting about the progress made in light of the last committee meeting.

Addressing to the meeting, the Chief Secretary asked departments to prepare concept papers of new schemes for the year 2020-21, so that they could start work on PC-1 of the project after approval of schemes.

He directed all administrative secretaries to take approval for new schemes of annual development programmes before October 31. The chief secretary said the approval of projects for the newly merged districts should be kept on top priority.

The meeting also raised the issue of reviewing the age relaxation option for government jobs. The meeting was informed that in the last five years, in 2000 cases age relaxation has been provided to the candidates.

The meeting decided to reconsider the age relaxation policy for candidates except scheduled castes and backward areas. A committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would formulate its recommendations within a month.

The meeting also discussed the pending action in respect of cases received from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The meeting was told that the concerned departments should provide the information sought by NAB within ten days, submit reports within two to three weeks and dispose of complaints referred for necessary action within 30 days.

The Chief Secretary directed departments to properly deal the cases related to NAB , and said he should be informed about the pending cases on a monthly basis.

The meeting was informed that out of about 501,223 complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has resolved 88% of complaints, which was the highest ratio in the country.

The Housing Department was ranked on top in the province, where 99% of the complaints have been resolved, followed by Revenue and food Departments. In the audit evaluation score, the Information Department topped the list, while the Housing and Science and Technology department were ranked second and third. Similarly, in the file tracking system, the health department performance was ranked best, followed by Excise and the education Department.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz directed all departments to further improve their performance.

The meeting also informed the Administrative Secretaries about the decisions taken in the 42nd meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI). The meeting was informed that the steps taken by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic were appreciated in the CCI.