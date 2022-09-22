KP CS directs DCs to take measures to prevent dengue outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday directed the Deputy Commissioners to take multi-sectoral measures for larva elimination to prevent dengue outbreak.

The Chief Secretary was chairing a meeting about dengue control at Civil Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Secretary Health, Director General Health Services, Director PMRU, Integrated Vector Control Programme while deputy commissioners and district health officers participated through video link, said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that the KP province had recorded 5264 dengue cases this year with 3521 reported in the current month. During last six weeks, most of the dengue cases were reported in Mardan, Peshawar, Haripur, Khyber and Nowshera.

The forum was further informed that fogging and chemical spraying was carried out to eliminate mosquito larva in high risk districts and relevant departments were working in coordination for prevention of dengue outbreak under multi-sectoral approach. In addition, 1215 beds are reserved for dengue patients in hospitals across the province.

The Chief Secretary ordered deputy commissioners to make coordinated efforts to control dengue spread and give special attention to dengue hotspots in high-risk districts.

He stressed on creating public awareness to stop dengue spread and urged people not to store water in uncovered pots and utensils.