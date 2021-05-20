UrduPoint.com
KP CS Directs Setting Up New Nursing, Paramedic Colleges

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

KP CS directs setting up new nursing, paramedic colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz Thursday directed for establishment of new nursing and paramedical colleges in newly merged districts of the province.

He issued these directives during a visit to Provincial Health Services Academy. Besides, Special Secretary Health, Aamir Afaq and Director General (DG) Health Services, Dr. Niaz Mohammad and other authorities were also present.

On this occasion, the Chief Secretary was given a detailed briefing regarding the performance performance and problems faced by the academy.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the performance of the academy and assured all possible support and full cooperation in meeting infrastructure requirements of the academy and further enhancement of its capacity.

He also directed taking immediate and solid steps for up-gradation of the pot of District Health Officer (DHO), activation of the management cadre and promotion of the cadre.

