KP CS directs strict implementation of SOPs in cattle markets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz has directed all divisional commissioners to implement standing operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government in the cattle markets and strict monitoring of Congo spray, ensuring of other precautionary measures and dengue.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of divisional commissioners through video link here in the Chief Secretary Committee Room on Friday.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi was also present on the occasion. Secretary Home, Secretary Tourism, Secretary Health and other higher authorities attended the meeting.

During meeting, divisional commissioners gave detailed briefing various issues including corona situation, SOPs, smart lockdown, hoarding, locust and dengue.

The Chief Secretary was told that a total of 121 cattle markets have been established across the province and that are outside the city wherein the SOPs issued by the government are being completely implemented.

About the implementation of SOPs, the Chief Secretary was told that cash penalties to the tone of Rs.9.8 million have been imposed only over its violation in public transport and while penalties of about Rs.

5.6 million have been collected over violation of the official rates.

Speaking in the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the violation of SOPs on the occasion of Eidul Azha can cause a big tragedy. Therefore, he directed the implementation of SOPs in any circumstances to prevent the spread of the corona pandemic.

He further directed the divisional commissioners for strict surveillance over dengue in their respective districts, special monitoring of the places of the spaces producing dengue.

Expressing satisfaction over steps against locust, he directed the commissioners and concerned departments to work with more better strategy. He said that the anti-locust strategy is not only appreciated at national level rather also international level.

The Chief Secretary directed all commissioners for tightening noose around hoarders and initiating of stern action against them. He also directed the administration for guaranteeing land acquisition for police stations in merged districts.

On this occasion, the IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi directed all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) for extending full cooperation to civil administration.