UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CS Directs Strict Implementation Of SOPs In Cattle Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

KP CS directs strict implementation of SOPs in cattle markets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Kazim Niaz has directed all divisional commissioners to implement standing operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the provincial government in the cattle markets and strict monitoring of Congo spray, ensuring of other precautionary measures and dengue.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of divisional commissioners through video link here in the Chief Secretary Committee Room on Friday.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi was also present on the occasion. Secretary Home, Secretary Tourism, Secretary Health and other higher authorities attended the meeting.

During meeting, divisional commissioners gave detailed briefing various issues including corona situation, SOPs, smart lockdown, hoarding, locust and dengue.

The Chief Secretary was told that a total of 121 cattle markets have been established across the province and that are outside the city wherein the SOPs issued by the government are being completely implemented.

About the implementation of SOPs, the Chief Secretary was told that cash penalties to the tone of Rs.9.8 million have been imposed only over its violation in public transport and while penalties of about Rs.

5.6 million have been collected over violation of the official rates.

Speaking in the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the violation of SOPs on the occasion of Eidul Azha can cause a big tragedy. Therefore, he directed the implementation of SOPs in any circumstances to prevent the spread of the corona pandemic.

He further directed the divisional commissioners for strict surveillance over dengue in their respective districts, special monitoring of the places of the spaces producing dengue.

Expressing satisfaction over steps against locust, he directed the commissioners and concerned departments to work with more better strategy. He said that the anti-locust strategy is not only appreciated at national level rather also international level.

The Chief Secretary directed all commissioners for tightening noose around hoarders and initiating of stern action against them. He also directed the administration for guaranteeing land acquisition for police stations in merged districts.

On this occasion, the IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi directed all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) for extending full cooperation to civil administration.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Dengue Congo Market All Government Million

Recent Stories

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

3 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

3 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

3 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

4 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.