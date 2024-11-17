- Home
KP CS Expresses Satisfaction Over Rescuing 1,021 Addicts In ‘Drug Free Peshawar’ Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 09:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Sunday visited to Drug Control Room at Deputy Commissioner Office to review progress of ongoing 'Drug Free Peshawar' campaign.
During the visit, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram briefed the Chief Secretary about the achievements and progress of the campaign.
It was reported that 1,021 drug addicts, including 19 children and 11 women, have been rescued from various areas of Peshawar and admitted to eight rehabilitation centers operating across the city. These centers provide treatment using internationally recognized methods to help individuals recover and reintegrate into society.
The Chief Secretary was also briefed about the live monitoring system of the Drug Control Room, which ensures real-time performance tracking of all rehabilitation centers.
Following the inspection of the Drug Control Room, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary visited the 'Dah Haq Awaz Rehabilitation Center' in University Town and the 'Khawaja Yunus Rehabilitation Center' in Amanabad.
He interacted with individuals undergoing treatment and inquired about the facilities and services being provided at the centers.
The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of the district administration, social welfare department, and law enforcement agencies in their commitment to making Peshawar drug-free. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to curb drug addiction and reiterated the government’s commitment to rehabilitating affected individuals and creating a healthier society.
Director Social Welfare, Rafiq Khan Mohmand, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rao Hashim Azim, District Social Welfare Officer Noor Muhammad Mehsud, along with officials from the Excise Department, police, and other relevant departments, accompanied the Chief Secretary during his visits.
