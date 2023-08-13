Open Menu

KP CS Felicitates Fellow Countrymen On 76th Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2023 | 08:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry felicitated the entire nation, especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the auspicious occasion of 76th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Terming freedom as a great blessing of Allah Almighty, he said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and our forefathers made huge sacrifices for the creation of an independent state. He further said that Pakistan was achieved as a result of long freedom struggle of the Muslims of subcontinent.

He said that development and prosperity of Pakistan is the individual and collective responsibility of all the people living in this country.

The Chief Secretary said celebration of Independence Day with great zeal and zest across the country reflects the fact that the green national flag will always fly high.

"We should keep security, stability and prosperity of our beloved country above everything and should not hesitate to give any sacrifice for it," he added.

He said people of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies bravely faced internal and external threats and rendered numerous sacrifices. He paid rich tribute to all the martyrs, prayed for their exalted ranks and expressed solidarity with their families.

In order to stand in the ranks of developed countries of the world, the Chief Secretary urged people from all walks of life, especially the youth, to play their meaningful role day in day out to take Pakistan to the zenith of development.

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said that Independence Day is the day to renew the promise to follow principles of father of the nation, to put our country on the track of progress and prosperity.

