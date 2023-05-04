UrduPoint.com

KP CS For Effective Mechanism To Curb Smuggling, Hoarding Of Food Items

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 10:50 AM

KP CS for effective mechanism to curb smuggling, hoarding of food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has emphasised upon the line departments and stakeholders to chalk out an effective and intelligence-based mechanism to curb smuggling and hoarding of food items.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that prevention of smuggling of essential commodities such as wheat and sugar was imperative to ensure the availability of these commodities to people at cheap rates, said an official release issued here.

He directed all the line departments and stakeholders to strengthen the intelligence-sharing mechanism and curb the smuggling and hoarding of wheat, sugar, other edible items and fertilisers.

He asked the district administrations to keep an eye on dealers' stock and take immediate action in case of hoarding.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including Secretary Food, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, security officials, custom officials and other relevant authorities.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Wheat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

2 hours ago
 CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

11 hours ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

11 hours ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

11 hours ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.