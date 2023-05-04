KP CS for effective mechanism to curb smuggling, hoarding of food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has emphasised upon the line departments and stakeholders to chalk out an effective and intelligence-based mechanism to curb smuggling and hoarding of food items.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that prevention of smuggling of essential commodities such as wheat and sugar was imperative to ensure the availability of these commodities to people at cheap rates, said an official release issued here.

He directed all the line departments and stakeholders to strengthen the intelligence-sharing mechanism and curb the smuggling and hoarding of wheat, sugar, other edible items and fertilisers.

He asked the district administrations to keep an eye on dealers' stock and take immediate action in case of hoarding.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including Secretary Food, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, security officials, custom officials and other relevant authorities.