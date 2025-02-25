Open Menu

KP CS For Expediting Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 12:20 PM

KP CS for expediting development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah on Wednesday directed the authorities to accelerate the implementation of development projects to ensure their timely completion for the benefit of the public.

Presiding over a high level meeting here, he emphasized that the timely execution of development projects is crucial for the province’s progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Planning and Development, Secretary of Irrigation, Secretary of Local Government, Secretary of Communications and Works, Secretary of Public Health Engineering, Additional Secretary of Finance, and the Chief Economist of Planning and Development.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the release and utilization of funds under the Annual Development Program.

The Chief Secretary reiterated the government's commitment to transparency and accountability, stressing the efficient use of available resources.

He also highlighted the importance of effective monitoring and continuous tracking of development projects to ensure their timely completion while maintaining quality standards.

