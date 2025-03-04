Open Menu

KP CS For Expediting Development Projects Under SIFC

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 08:20 PM

KP CS for expediting development projects under SIFC

In a high-level review meet, the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directed all relevant departments to proactively address challenges and ensure the timely implementation of development projects, particularly those under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) frameworks to drive sustainable development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) In a high-level review meet, the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directed all relevant departments to proactively address challenges and ensure the timely implementation of development projects, particularly those under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) frameworks to drive sustainable development.

The meeting discussed key progress updates under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), underscoring the provincial government's efforts to foster economic growth and attract investment across critical sectors.

The CS emphasized the significance of leveraging the SIFC platform, a transformative initiative aimed at streamlining investment processes, enhancing coordination, and attracting both domestic and foreign investment.

During the meeting, various departments shared updates on their respective initiatives under the SIFC framework, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

It was informed that a dedicated unit has been established within Planning and Development Department to oversee and steer SIFC initiatives, ensuring effective coordination and execution of projects.

Progress on the Cloud First Policy and the MoU on Digital Economy Enhancement Project were reviewed. These initiatives are seen as key drivers of digital transformation in the province. The development of Special Technology Zones (STZs) in Peshawar, Swat, and Mardan was also discussed, with directives to resolve pending issues on priority.

Additionally, projects related to environment, tourism, infrastructure development, energy and power, industries, and health were reviewed in detail.

The Chief Secretary reiterated that the SIFC is a game-changer for economic development, urging all departments to align their strategies with the council’s objectives.

He stressed the need for collaboration, innovation, and efficiency to attract investment and drive growth.

Recent Stories

Police committed to public safety: CPO

Police committed to public safety: CPO

52 seconds ago
 WASA launches awareness campaign on water conserva ..

WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation

53 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Servi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government ..

10 minutes ago
 Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during car ..

Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival

55 seconds ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in ..

Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

40 minutes ago
 Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan drop ..

Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped

19 minutes ago
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

2 hours ago
 Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth diseas ..

Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth disease

5 minutes ago
 PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towa ..

PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towards economic stability, prospe ..

5 minutes ago
 KP CS for expediting development projects under SI ..

KP CS for expediting development projects under SIFC

5 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan