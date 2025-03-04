KP CS for expediting development projects under SIFC

In a high-level review meet, the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directed all relevant departments to proactively address challenges and ensure the timely implementation of development projects, particularly those under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) frameworks to drive sustainable development

The meeting discussed key progress updates under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), underscoring the provincial government's efforts to foster economic growth and attract investment across critical sectors.

The CS emphasized the significance of leveraging the SIFC platform, a transformative initiative aimed at streamlining investment processes, enhancing coordination, and attracting both domestic and foreign investment.

During the meeting, various departments shared updates on their respective initiatives under the SIFC framework, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

It was informed that a dedicated unit has been established within Planning and Development Department to oversee and steer SIFC initiatives, ensuring effective coordination and execution of projects.

Progress on the Cloud First Policy and the MoU on Digital Economy Enhancement Project were reviewed. These initiatives are seen as key drivers of digital transformation in the province. The development of Special Technology Zones (STZs) in Peshawar, Swat, and Mardan was also discussed, with directives to resolve pending issues on priority.

Additionally, projects related to environment, tourism, infrastructure development, energy and power, industries, and health were reviewed in detail.

The Chief Secretary reiterated that the SIFC is a game-changer for economic development, urging all departments to align their strategies with the council’s objectives.

He stressed the need for collaboration, innovation, and efficiency to attract investment and drive growth.