KP CS for expediting redressal of Pakistan Citizen Portal complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz Monday expressed satisfaction on overall performance of provincial departments in resolving the public complaints lodged through Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Chairing a meeting of administrative secretaries here to reviews the performance of public sector departments, the Chief Secretary welcomed the considerable improvement in ratio of resolving public grievances in the month of October and directed all secretaries to accelerate the process of addressing public complaints.

The Chief Secretary was informed that in the month of September this year the ratio of resolving public remained 48 percent while it was improved by 57 percent in the month of October.

He also expressed satisfaction over Task Management System and File Tracking System and directed to further improve it. He directed the administrative secretaries to work on approval of annual development schemes on emergency basis and to make recruitment process merit based and transparent.

The CS formed a committee for Urban Plantation that would submit a comprehensive plan regarding the plantation within ten days. On the occasion, he was briefed about the ongoing and news schemes.