PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash visited the Performance Management and Reform Unit (PMRU) here on Friday.

He was accompanied by Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors of Performance Management and Reforms Unit.

Director, Performance Management and Reforms Unit Captain (Rtd) Abdur Rehman briefed the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the complete and pending policies, procedures, guidelines and e-governance and all the performance management systems including anti-encroachment, revenue case disposal system and administrative inspections.

Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash expressed interest in the performance management systems and e-governance proceedings of the Performance Management and Reforms Unit and directed to further improve these systems.

He appreciated the state-of-the-art technology used in the Performance Management and Reforms Unit and said that the activities undertaken with these modern applications reflect the vision of the provincial government.

He further instructed to make full use of the state-of-the-art systems established in the Performance Management and Reforms Unit in policy making.

KP CS further said that it is commendable to collect land records under PMRU's revenue system.

He further said that other tasks such as improving public buses, terminals and public washrooms, public places and playgrounds are being worked on after being indicated.

KP CS Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash said that noise pollution is harmful to health. Strict measures should be taken against the speakers and noisy horns.

He further said that steps should be taken to clean and improve bus stands, terminals, public washrooms, public places and playgrounds.

He also emphasised on identification of over- crowded public places through the Marastyal App.

He further said that immediate action would be taken on the complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal against the corrupt mafias.