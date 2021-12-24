UrduPoint.com

KP CS For Further Improvement In PMRU's Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:41 PM

KP CS for further improvement in PMRU's performance

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash visited the Performance Management and Reform Unit (PMRU) here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash visited the Performance Management and Reform Unit (PMRU) here on Friday.

He was accompanied by Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors of Performance Management and Reforms Unit.

Director, Performance Management and Reforms Unit Captain (Rtd) Abdur Rehman briefed the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the complete and pending policies, procedures, guidelines and e-governance and all the performance management systems including anti-encroachment, revenue case disposal system and administrative inspections.

Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash expressed interest in the performance management systems and e-governance proceedings of the Performance Management and Reforms Unit and directed to further improve these systems.

He appreciated the state-of-the-art technology used in the Performance Management and Reforms Unit and said that the activities undertaken with these modern applications reflect the vision of the provincial government.

He further instructed to make full use of the state-of-the-art systems established in the Performance Management and Reforms Unit in policy making.

KP CS further said that it is commendable to collect land records under PMRU's revenue system.

He further said that other tasks such as improving public buses, terminals and public washrooms, public places and playgrounds are being worked on after being indicated.

KP CS Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash said that noise pollution is harmful to health. Strict measures should be taken against the speakers and noisy horns.

He further said that steps should be taken to clean and improve bus stands, terminals, public washrooms, public places and playgrounds.

He also emphasised on identification of over- crowded public places through the Marastyal App.

He further said that immediate action would be taken on the complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal against the corrupt mafias.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Abdur Rehman All Government

Recent Stories

Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st b ..

Google’s doodle honors Moin Akhtar on his 71st birth anniversary

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes in PDWP F ..

Punjab Okays Various Development Schemes in PDWP Forum

20 minutes ago
 Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Pol ..

Christmas Polo Cup: Sherwood enter main final, Polo Lounge subsidiary final

24 minutes ago
 PM Khan dissolves all PTI organizations after setb ..

PM Khan dissolves all PTI organizations after setback in KP local govt elections

27 minutes ago
 Santa Claus Departs for World Tour to Give Present ..

Santa Claus Departs for World Tour to Give Presents to Children - NORAD

34 seconds ago
 EFP to set up special help desk at FCCI: Advisor

EFP to set up special help desk at FCCI: Advisor

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.