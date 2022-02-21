KP CS for provision of edible items on subsidized rate in Ramzan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bagash Monday directed Home Secretary, Secretary Food, and all divisional commissioners to ensure provision of edible items to mass on subsidized rates during the holy month of Ramzan.

Presiding over a meeting here to finalize arrangements for provision of edible items to the masses in Ramzan, he issued orders to set up Sasta Bazars and Kisan markets in the province during the month of Ramadan so that people could buy cheap vegetables and fruits.

He directed the district administration, Halal food authority and other authorities concerned to intensify the inspections to ensure availability of food items and take strict action against hoarding, profiteering and expired items during the month of Ramzan.

Managing Director of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Mehtab Banuri informed the meeting that utility stores authorities would provide 2 to 3 utility mobiles at the district level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all the regional managers of USC, in collaboration with the deputy commissioners concerned, would deploy the utility mobiles at designated places.

During the briefing on the occasion, it was informed that the number of mobile utility stores needs to be increased so that more people can buy groceries at lower prices.

The food secretary told the meeting that the flour would be available in 10 and 20 kg bags in the province, adding that last year 65 Sasta Bazaars were set up across the province. However, the number of the bazaars would be increased this year to provide cheap goods to the people.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners of all the districts to ensure a price review meeting before Ramzan, finalize the price list of different commodities and maintain the weight of flour, sugar and other foodstuffs during the holy month.

He directed the administrative secretaries to visit from time to time to monitor the Sasta Bazars in the province.

The meeting discussed electricity and gas loadsheddings during the month of Ramzan wherein the CS informed the meeting that he would collaborate with the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted power and gas supply during the holy month.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary, Food Secretary, all Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners of all districts including officials of Local Government Department.