UrduPoint.com

KP CS For Provision Of Edible Items On Subsidized Rate In Ramzan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 08:07 PM

KP CS for provision of edible items on subsidized rate in Ramzan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bagash Monday directed Home Secretary, Secretary Food, and all divisional commissioners to ensure provision of edible items to mass on subsidized rates during the holy month of Ramzan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bagash Monday directed Home Secretary, Secretary Food, and all divisional commissioners to ensure provision of edible items to mass on subsidized rates during the holy month of Ramzan.

Presiding over a meeting here to finalize arrangements for provision of edible items to the masses in Ramzan, he issued orders to set up Sasta Bazars and Kisan markets in the province during the month of Ramadan so that people could buy cheap vegetables and fruits.

He directed the district administration, Halal food authority and other authorities concerned to intensify the inspections to ensure availability of food items and take strict action against hoarding, profiteering and expired items during the month of Ramzan.

Managing Director of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Mehtab Banuri informed the meeting that utility stores authorities would provide 2 to 3 utility mobiles at the district level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all the regional managers of USC, in collaboration with the deputy commissioners concerned, would deploy the utility mobiles at designated places.

During the briefing on the occasion, it was informed that the number of mobile utility stores needs to be increased so that more people can buy groceries at lower prices.

The food secretary told the meeting that the flour would be available in 10 and 20 kg bags in the province, adding that last year 65 Sasta Bazaars were set up across the province. However, the number of the bazaars would be increased this year to provide cheap goods to the people.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners of all the districts to ensure a price review meeting before Ramzan, finalize the price list of different commodities and maintain the weight of flour, sugar and other foodstuffs during the holy month.

He directed the administrative secretaries to visit from time to time to monitor the Sasta Bazars in the province.

The meeting discussed electricity and gas loadsheddings during the month of Ramzan wherein the CS informed the meeting that he would collaborate with the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted power and gas supply during the holy month.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary, Food Secretary, all Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners of all districts including officials of Local Government Department.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Mobile Visit Buy Price Gas Market All From Government Weight Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Putin says considering Ukraine separatists' indepe ..

Putin says considering Ukraine separatists' independence request

35 seconds ago
 Morata says Allegri persuaded him to stay at Juven ..

Morata says Allegri persuaded him to stay at Juventus

38 seconds ago
 IGP directs action against organized criminal gang ..

IGP directs action against organized criminal gangs

40 seconds ago
 President Alvi rides on Green Line bus, expresses ..

President Alvi rides on Green Line bus, expresses satisfaction over service

41 seconds ago
 Prime Minister to visit Russia on Feb 23-24 at Put ..

Prime Minister to visit Russia on Feb 23-24 at Putin's invitation

12 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Attack on Ukraine Can Happen Today, ..

Pentagon Says Attack on Ukraine Can Happen Today, Diplomacy Still Possible

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>