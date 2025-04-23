KP CS for robust measures for anti-polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of the ongoing anti-polio campaign across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of the ongoing anti-polio campaign across the province.

The meeting, attended by senior officials including the Coordinator of the Provincial Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Special Secretary Health, and representatives from the National EOC, was joined virtually by field officers from districts outside Peshawar.

A comprehensive briefing was given on the status of the campaign, highlighting the progress made, challenges faced, and strategies implemented so far. The Chief Secretary reviewed performance indicators, including target coverage and team effectiveness, with comparative data from the previous round of the campaign.

He issued clear directives to all Deputy Commissioners to regularly evaluate challenges in their respective districts and ensure swift and effective responses. Emphasizing coordinated efforts, he stated, “Success in eradicating the poliovirus hinges on effective planning and collaboration at every level.

”

Shahab Ali Shah underscored that the performance of district administrations, especially Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers, would be closely tied to their campaign outcomes. He affirmed his commitment to personally monitor daily progress and stressed the importance of localized strategies to overcome operational hurdles.

Commending the high-performing districts, the Chief Secretary urged all regions to sustain the campaign’s momentum. “The protection of our children from polio is a shared responsibility. Public support, along with administrative dedication, is key to our success,” he added.

Officials informed the forum that the province aims to vaccinate 6.5 million children during the April campaign. Special efforts are being made to engage community leaders and local influencers to bolster public trust and ensure widespread coverage.

The final two days of the campaign will focus on tracking and vaccinating missed children, with strict monitoring to ensure no child is left unprotected.