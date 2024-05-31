KP CS for steps to provide relief to electricity consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry has directed the concerned authorities and district administrations to take pragmatic steps to provide relief to electricity consumers from loadshedding.

Presiding over a meeting here, he directed the authorities of the province to take all possible steps to provide relief to the people in summer through better electricity load management, said a press release issued here adding that all the divisional and district administrations were directed to work diligently and pay special attention to uninterrupted supply of electricity besides providing support to the electricity distribution companies.

On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Abid Majeed presented a detailed action plan which was mutually agreed upon by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal governments and said that under with the implementation of this new electricity load management plan, load shedding in different parts of the province would be gradually reduced and eliminated.

He said the plan had been approved at the federal level and as a result of its successful implementation, the entire province would get rid of loadshedding.

He said that instead of harsh punishments and other measures in the new plan, the government would implement measures at the local level by taking local people into confidence under a comprehensive strategy.

It is to be mentioned here that the action plan would help in managing village-to-village electricity load-shedding by local communities and ensure that bill payers get uninterrupted electricity throughout the year and defaulter would be facilitated to pay their outstanding dues through easy installments.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of PESCO, Police, divisional and district administrations across the province.