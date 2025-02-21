KP CS, IGP Review Security Situation In Kurram
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 10:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed on Friday visited Kohat district and chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall security situation in Kurram.
The meeting assessed the latest law and order developments, recent incidents, and the measures taken to address them, said an official communique issued here.
It was decided during the meeting that operations against terrorist elements involved in recent incidents would be further intensified.
In this regard, 48 miscreants have already been apprehended, and further actions will continue to ensure lasting peace in the region.
The meeting reaffirmed the commitment that all those involved in past incidents will be dealt with strictly under the law, serving as a deterrent to others.
The protection of citizens' lives and property, along with efforts to improve their quality of life, will remain a top priority, and peace will be restored in all circumstances.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and other law enforcement agencies are implementing a comprehensive strategy to eliminate miscreants effectively. Additionally, the crackdown on those providing support and facilitation to such elements is being tightened.
The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reiterated that there was no room for miscreants or their facilitators, and all individuals involved would be held accountable under the law.
