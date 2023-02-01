UrduPoint.com

KP CS, IGP Visit Madrassa Mirbash Khel, Condole Martyrdom Of Children

February 01, 2023

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash and IGP Mauzzam Jah Ansari on Wednesday visited Madrassa Mirbash Khel and condoled the martyrdom of 51 seminary children in boat capsizing incident in Tanda dam, Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash and IGP Mauzzam Jah Ansari on Wednesday visited Madrassa Mirbash Khel and condoled the martyrdom of 51 seminary children in boat capsizing incident in Tanda dam, Kohat.

They offered special prayers for the children who were martyred in the incident. Commissioner Kohat Division, RPO Kohat, Deputy Commissioner Kohat, District Police Officer Kohat and local leaders were also present on this occasion.

