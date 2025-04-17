Open Menu

KP CS, IGP Visit South Waziristan Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 02:50 PM

KP CS, IGP visit South Waziristan Lower

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed paid a one-day visit to Lower Waziristan district.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, also accompanied them.

Upon their arrival at the Police Lines in Wana, a smartly turned out contingent of police presented a guard of honour.

During the visit, DPO Asif Bahadur gave a detailed briefing on the current law and order situation in the district, crime rates, police performance, ongoing construction to secure police stations and outposts, and counterterrorism measures being implemented in light of existing challenges.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and IGP Zulfiqar Hameed appreciated the efforts of the police, stating that the protection of citizens’ lives and property is the top priority and all available resources would be utilized to ensure peace.

They emphasized that the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for peace would not go in vain and more effective measures will be taken to achieve lasting stability in the region.

The IGP announced that new police stations and check posts would soon be established in the area, which will not only enhance the operational capacity of the police but also provide better services to the public. He directed police officers to further strengthen their communication and coordination with the local community, stating that lasting peace and crime eradication are only possible with public trust and cooperation.

Later, the Chief Secretary and IGP visited the District Headquarters Hospital Wana, City Police Station, and various security installations, issuing necessary directives to the concerned officials.

Concluding their visit, the high-ranking officials met with elders, notables, and representatives of different walks of life in Wana. They held detailed discussions on peace, education, and regional development. As part of the plantation drive, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed also planted a sapling at the DPO Office in Lower South Waziristan.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International A ..

1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International Aquatics Championships

24 minutes ago
 Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green bu ..

Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green building materials facility in A ..

54 minutes ago
 Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedan ..

Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina

1 hour ago
 UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, ..

UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security

1 hour ago
 Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Gir ..

Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo

1 hour ago
 ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler

2 hours ago
ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year In ..

ADNOC Drilling awarded $1.63 billion, five-year Integrated Drilling Services con ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord ..

Mubadala announces $600 million investment in Nord Anglia Education

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss st ..

Minister of Justice, Spanish Ambassador discuss strengthening cooperation

3 hours ago
 Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for har ..

Sharjah School Librarians Conference calls for harnessing technology, community ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Eva ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Syria on Evacuation Day

4 hours ago
 Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

Bank of Korea holds key interest rate unchanged

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan