KP CS, IGP visit South Waziristan Lower

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed paid a one-day visit to Lower Waziristan district.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, also accompanied them.

Upon their arrival at the Police Lines in Wana, a smartly turned out contingent of police presented a guard of honour.

During the visit, DPO Asif Bahadur gave a detailed briefing on the current law and order situation in the district, crime rates, police performance, ongoing construction to secure police stations and outposts, and counterterrorism measures being implemented in light of existing challenges.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and IGP Zulfiqar Hameed appreciated the efforts of the police, stating that the protection of citizens’ lives and property is the top priority and all available resources would be utilized to ensure peace.

They emphasized that the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for peace would not go in vain and more effective measures will be taken to achieve lasting stability in the region.

The IGP announced that new police stations and check posts would soon be established in the area, which will not only enhance the operational capacity of the police but also provide better services to the public. He directed police officers to further strengthen their communication and coordination with the local community, stating that lasting peace and crime eradication are only possible with public trust and cooperation.

Later, the Chief Secretary and IGP visited the District Headquarters Hospital Wana, City Police Station, and various security installations, issuing necessary directives to the concerned officials.

Concluding their visit, the high-ranking officials met with elders, notables, and representatives of different walks of life in Wana. They held detailed discussions on peace, education, and regional development. As part of the plantation drive, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed also planted a sapling at the DPO Office in Lower South Waziristan.

APP/akt