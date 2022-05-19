KP CS inaugurates DRCC Abbottabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash on Thursday visited Divisional Headquarters Abbottabad and formally inaugurated the District Resource and Communication Center (DRCC) at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Shehzad Bangash on Thursday visited Divisional Headquarters Abbottabad and formally inaugurated the District Resource and Communication Center (DRCC) at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Abbottabad.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat, while giving a detailed briefing regarding the resource center, informed the chief secretary that the DRCC will keep in touch with the citizens 24/7 through telephone lines, wireless communication and social media. On the occasion, Dr.

Shehzad Bangash also met with the staff and inspected the resource center in detail.

In addition, surveillance work will be done with the help of Geographic Information System (GIS), and Mini Safe City IPTV cameras, along with the national holidays, live monitoring of public places through CCTV cameras will also continue during Muharram, Rabi-ul-Awal and other important events. Commissioner Hazara Mutahir Zeb, DIG Hazara Mir Mes Niaz, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat and other officers were also present on the occasion.