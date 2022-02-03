KP CS inaugurates newly renovated historical Nicholson House Bannu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shehzad Khan Bangush Thursday visited Bannu Division and inaugurated newly rehabilitated historical Nicholson House at Commissioner House Bannu.

He was received by Commissioner Bannu Shaukat AkibYousafzai and DIG Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar. He visited various parts of the house and appreciated the rehabilitation work of this historical heritage.

Later Chief Secretary visited North Waziristan and was honored with guard of honor by the police.

He also met with General Officer Commanding Major General Naeem Akhtar at Miran Shah and discussed law and order issues with him.

The Chief Secretary then visited Ghulam Khan border crossing where he was briefed on border administration and also did a Jirga with elders of the area at zero point.

The elders honored the Chief Secretary KP, Commissioner Bannu and DIG Bannu with traditional turbans. They requested the chief secretary to make the cross border trade easy for the people, adding it would boost the business and also the employment opportunities for the people.

They further requested the construction of market and Bazar at Ghulam Khan and the compensation of shops of the Ghulam Khan Dattakhel Degan and Miran Shah Bazars.

The tribal elders requested the CS for rehabilitation of the education institutions and health facilities, construction of water supply schemes, solarization of villages, construction of roads to the far flung villages and flood protection walls around river Tochi.

Later on the CS visited Ghulam Khan terminal where he was briefed by custom department and NLC.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed rest house at Ghulam khan and assured the tribal elders that the government would leave no stone unturned to resolve all the issues of the district.

He informed that the government was taking keen interest in development of the newly merged districts of the province and huge amount of funds have been earmarked for the purpose.