KP CS Inaugurates Public Servant Training Programs To Enhance Governance, Service Delivery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry inaugurated two training programs for public servants at the Pakistan Academy for Rural Development and Pakistan Provincial Services Academy in Peshawar on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry inaugurated two training programs for public servants at the Pakistan academy for Rural Development and Pakistan Provincial Services Academy in Peshawar on Monday.

The programs aim to enhance the skills and knowledge of both mid-career and newly recruited officers, helping them serve the people of the province more effectively.

The government was committed to providing relevant and quality training to equip officers with the necessary tools to tackle the challenges of modern governance and meet the needs of citizens.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Secretary highlighted the importance of such programs in improving the capacity and efficiency of the public sector.

He emphasized the government's commitment to investing in the professional development of its officers to promote good governance and ensure transparency in the delivery of public services.

The training courses cover a range of topics, including public administration, financial management, leadership and management, and project management.

The courses are designed to help officers develop the skills necessary to navigate the complex challenges of governance and deliver quality services to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The inauguration of these training programs is a positive step towards strengthening the public sector in the country and improving the lives of its citizens.

