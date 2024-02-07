KP CS reviews arrangements for general elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry along with IG Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Additional Secretary Home Abid Majeed and Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair visited the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He reviewed the preparations with reference to general elections and polling materials.

The Provincial Election Commissioner briefed the delegation about monitoring and control room established in the office.

On this occasion, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Aziz Bahadur gave a detailed briefing about the monitoring system.