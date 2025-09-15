KP CS Reviews Governance, Anti-encroachment, Flood Protection Measures
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 11:12 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, chaired a weekly review meeting on governance issues, focusing on anti-encroachment drives, food prices, environmental protection, and flood-related desilting measures.
The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries and senior officials, while deputy commissioners participated via video link.
Briefing the meeting, officials reported progress in the province-wide anti-encroachment operation. Encroachments were removed in Charsadda, Haripur, Mardan, Shangla, Nowshera, Abbottabad, and D.I. Khan over the past week.
The Chief Secretary directed departments to identify and clear encroachments on government properties in coordination with district administrations.
He stressed the importance of removing obstructions from waterways and urban centers and ordered that boundaries of cleared areas be clearly demarcated. Specific cases of encroachments at Pir Baba in Buner and Budni Nala in Peshawar were also reviewed.
On food prices, Secretary Food presented updates on wheat flour availability, highlighting government efforts to stabilize supply through coordination with the Punjab Government.
The meeting also reviewed flood resilience measures. Officials informed that 334 vulnerable waterways had been identified across the province, with plans to desilt nearly 1,000 kilometers of waterways.
The Irrigation Department shared a phased strategy combining short-term desilting operations with long-term remodeling to minimize future flood risks.
Progress on Public-Private Partnership projects was also discussed. The meeting noted the approval of a solid waste management project for the Galiyat Development Authority.
Development authorities were directed to conduct geo-technical assessments for ongoing construction and issue NOCs only after thorough scrutiny.
APP/fam
