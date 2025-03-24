KP CS reviews progress on governance, development, E-Governance initiatives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Monday chaired a weekly review meeting to assess the progress of tasks assigned to various departments to enhance governance efficiency.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), relevant secretaries, and officials, said a press release issued here.

The Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) was directed to generate tasks on the Chief Secretary’s instructions and ensure effective tracking. A weekly update on these tasks will be presented to the Chief Secretary to monitor progress.

During the meeting, officials informed that the Tracking Sheet System in the Planning and Development Department has been revived to monitor the progress of development projects, ensuring their timely and efficient completion.

The Chief Secretary emphasized strict adherence to timelines for all public interest tasks and directed the expedited approval of unapproved development schemes.

A briefing was also presented on strengthening and restructuring the Performance Management and Reforms Unit.

Additionally, an update on the Paperless Government System was shared, with MD KPITB outlining its implementation plan.

The Chief Secretary instructed all departments to be fully prepared for system operationalization by April 30, aiming to enhance e-governance, improve administrative efficiency, and ensure transparency in government operations.

Furthermore, the meeting was informed that the E-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (E-PADS) has been launched in eight provincial departments, including Public Health Engineering, Irrigation, Communications and Works, Local Government, Health, Science and Technology, KP IT board, and KP EZDMC.

A province-wide rollout is planned in the next phase, with all provincial departments mandated to conduct procurement through E-PADS from July 1, 2025, minimizing human intervention and reducing errors.

Updates on Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) initiatives were also reviewed, including progress on the Northern Section of the Ring Road, completion of the New General Bus Terminal, and bottleneck clearance at Abdara and Tehkal Bala BRT Stations, which is 60% complete. The beautification of Peshawar was discussed, with a feasibility study to be completed within three months.

Additionally, it was highlighted that an SIFC Cell has been established in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Unit of the Planning and Development Department to coordinate SIFC activities efficiently. Updates on PPP mode projects in 11 sectors were also presented during the meeting.