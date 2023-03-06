KP CS reviews progress on seventh census exercise

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah Bosal on Monday chaired a meeting of the Provincial Census Coordination Committee to review progress and discuss ways to ensure the successful completion of ongoing 7th census in the province.

The chief secretary emphasized the importance of effective coordination among all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the census was conducted smoothly and efficiently. He urged the government departments and agencies involved in the process to work together to achieve this objective.

The meeting was informed that date of self-enumeration was extended until March 10th. This extension would provide citizens with additional time to complete their census forms, which would help ensure that the accurate data was collected.

The seventh census was a crucial exercise that would provide vital information about the demographic, social, and economic characteristics of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This data would be used to make informed decisions about public policy, infrastructure development, and resource allocation.

The committee also emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of census workers. All workers have been provided with official identification cards and other necessary equipment to conduct their work effectively.

The committee expressed its commitment to ensuring the successful completion of the 7th Housing and Population Census in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The committee urged all citizens to cooperate with census workers and participate in this important exercise