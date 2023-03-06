UrduPoint.com

KP CS Reviews Progress On Seventh Census Exercise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM

KP CS reviews progress on seventh census exercise

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah Bosal on Monday chaired a meeting of the Provincial Census Coordination Committee to review progress and discuss ways to ensure the successful completion of ongoing 7th census in the province.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imdadullah Bosal on Monday chaired a meeting of the Provincial Census Coordination Committee to review progress and discuss ways to ensure the successful completion of ongoing 7th census in the province.

The chief secretary emphasized the importance of effective coordination among all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the census was conducted smoothly and efficiently. He urged the government departments and agencies involved in the process to work together to achieve this objective.

The meeting was informed that date of self-enumeration was extended until March 10th. This extension would provide citizens with additional time to complete their census forms, which would help ensure that the accurate data was collected.

The seventh census was a crucial exercise that would provide vital information about the demographic, social, and economic characteristics of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This data would be used to make informed decisions about public policy, infrastructure development, and resource allocation.

The committee also emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of census workers. All workers have been provided with official identification cards and other necessary equipment to conduct their work effectively.

The committee expressed its commitment to ensuring the successful completion of the 7th Housing and Population Census in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The committee urged all citizens to cooperate with census workers and participate in this important exercise

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress March All Government Housing

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators decide to bowl first ..

HBL PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators decide to bowl first Karachi Kings

33 minutes ago
 Barcelona Hospital Targeted by Cyberattack From Ou ..

Barcelona Hospital Targeted by Cyberattack From Outside Spain - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Greek PM asks high court to expedite cases over ra ..

Greek PM asks high court to expedite cases over rail disaster

7 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan Peshawar's services lauded on 88th ..

Radio Pakistan Peshawar's services lauded on 88th transmission anniversary

7 minutes ago
 7th Digital Population & Housing Census continues

7th Digital Population & Housing Census continues

7 minutes ago
 French Finance Ministry Strikes Deal With Major Re ..

French Finance Ministry Strikes Deal With Major Retailers to Lower Food Prices U ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.