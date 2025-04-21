KP CS reviews progress on uplift schemes, governance reforms

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah here on Monday reviewed progress on ongoing development initiatives, infrastructure projects, and governance reforms across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah here on Monday reviewed progress on ongoing development initiatives, infrastructure projects, and governance reforms across the province.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary was apprised of the status of reform strategies and governance roadmaps, which are being developed in line with the directives issued in a previous Secretaries Committee meeting.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), comprehensive action plans, and long-term strategies for the next three years are currently under formulation to enhance institutional performance and service delivery.

The forum was informed that significant progress has been made in urban planning, with 16 master plans for various cities across the province finalized, while four are in the final stages of completion.

In addition, land use plans have been prepared for six key districts—Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, and Charsadda. The development of master plans for major tourist destinations is also in the pipeline to harness the province’s tourism potential.

The Chief Secretary underscored the critical need to align the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and strategic development planning with city master plans, ensuring a cohesive and targeted approach to infrastructure development and resource utilization.

On infrastructure development, the Chief Secretary was briefed on the accelerated pace of work on the Peshawar bus terminal, with completion anticipated by June this year.

He was also informed about ongoing efforts to resolve bottlenecks at various Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations in Peshawar to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

In a move to enhance transparency and efficiency in procurement processes, it was shared that eight departments have adopted the Electronic Procurement and Disposal System (EPADS), with a total of 42 tenders uploaded on the portal so far.

The Chief Secretary directed the Communication and Works (C&W) Department to explore modern, innovative construction techniques to achieve faster and more cost-effective project completion, particularly in the construction of schools and hospitals to meet growing public demand.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the Taleem Card initiative—a flagship programme of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department aimed at providing targeted educational support and promoting access to quality education across the province.

The Chief Secretary reiterated the provincial government's commitment to accelerating development, promoting transparency, and ensuring the timely execution of public service delivery initiatives.

APP/aqk