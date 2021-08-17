KP CS reviews security arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Chief Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah Tuesday reviewed security arrangements adopted for peaceful observance of Muharramul Harram across the province in a video link meeting held here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Chief Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah Tuesday reviewed security arrangements adopted for peaceful observance of Muharramul Harram across the province in a video link meeting held here.

The meeting was attended by all the district commissioners, administrative secretaries and concerned deputy commissioners. The meeting discussed and reviewed the overall law and order situation with special focus on the security arrangements during the month of Muharram.

The meeting was informed that special control rooms have been established at all district and divisional levels that would inform provincial government in case of any emergency.

It was decided in the meeting to suspend mobile phone networks on 9th and 10th of Muharram in sensitive districts of the province while arrangements have also been made to ensure strict monitoring of Imam Bargahs and traditional routes of Muharram congregations.

The chief secretary while stressing the need of implementing COVID SOPs in observing Muharram and directed to cancel leaves of hospital staff in all the sensitive areas of the province during the Muharram.