KP CS shuffles four bureaucrats

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday transferred two additional secretaries and two deputy secretaries in the best public interest with immediate effect.

According to a notification, Additional Secretary Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs has been transferred and directed to report Establishment Department while Additional Secretary Irrigation Department who is under transfer as Director food Safety and Halal Food Authority has been retained on his previous post.

Similarly, Deputy Secretary Excise and Taxation Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Auqaf, Hajji, Religious and Minority Affairs Department in his own pay and scale and Deputy Secretary Transport Department has been posted as Director (Operation), Food Safety and Halal Food Authority.