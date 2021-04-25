KP CS stresses need for implementation of NCOC decisions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz has said that third wave of Corona is proving more severe and stressed need for special planning to arrest growing deaths from the pandemic in the country and province.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding third wave of Coronaviurs here in his office at Civil Secretariat on Saturday. Beside, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs, Secretary Health, Secretary Transport, all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and other higher authorities also attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary stressed need for the implementation of decisions taken in the meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 in letter and spirit to combat the pandemic, adding any negligence in this regard can cause maximum deaths.

He said that educational institutions areas where the ratio of Corona cases is over 5% would remain closed and in this connection online classes would be given concentration.

The Chief Secretary said that all public and private offices would remain open from 9:00 A.M to till 2:00 P.M. and 50% staff will work from home. He said that all public and private sector institutions should ensure the use of safety masks and hinted at compulsory lockdown in areas with higher Corona cases.

He said that bazaars and markets across the province would be closed from 6:00 P.

M with exemptions for pharmacies, bakers, petrol pumps and take-away from restaurants. Similarly, he further said that all indoor and outdoor services in restaurants would be banned and only take-away would be allowed.

Dr. Kazim Niaz said that economic activities would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday while pharmacies, bakeries, grocery, milk, meat, fruit and vegetable shops and petrol pumps would remain exempted of the ban.

Furthermore, mausoleums and cinema houses across the province would also remain closed while the use of face mask has been made compulsory at all public places.

The chief secretary directed the participants of the meeting for taking religious clerics, trading community and general public into confidence to control Corona cases. He said that Corona could be overcome with the cooperation of general public.

He appealed clerics to give special sermons to urge upon the people to implement Corona SOPs to control its further spread. He said that all public parks and wedding halls would remain closed till May 17, 2021.

On this occasion, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi directed police officers to join hands with administration in taking practical Corona protective measures to ensure the protection of people in any circumstances.